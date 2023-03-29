Vincent Reynolds pled guilty on February 27, 2023 to attempted murder.

Reynolds agreed to a sentence of 96-240 months in total (48-120 months for attempted murder and 48-120 months for deadly weapon enhancement).

The court will soon argue to see if the sentence will be served concurrent with an active sentence he's serving for a different attempted murder case. (below)

0:29 Man Sentenced in Attempted Murder Reno Investigation A judge sentenced Vincent Reynolds to 3-7 years for shooting a man in March of 2020.

He will be sentenced in April.

Original story below.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

(January 13, 2021)

A bail enforcement agent is in the hospital after being shot Tuesday evening. Sparks Police arrested 19-year-old Vincent Reynolds in connection to the shooting.

Police say around 5:45 p.m. on January 12th, 2021, three Bail Enforcement Agents (BEA) attempted Reynolds into custody for bail revocation at 2201 Glendale Avenue in Sparks.

Officials add that Reynolds was supposed to turn himself in on January 8th, a day after being sentenced to 3-7 years for shooting another man in Reno in 2020.

Man Sentenced in Attempted Murder Reno Investigation

When confronted, Reynolds attempted to run and was tased.

After being tased, police say Reynolds turned around and shot one of the agents multiple times before of them subdued and placed him in handcuffs.

Reynolds is now facing charges for attempted murder, battery, and carrying a concealed weapon and stolen firearm.

The agent who was shot is currently in the hospital in stable condition and awaiting surgery.