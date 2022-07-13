A man and his fiancée face child abuse charges after Lyon County deputies found their three children living inside an unkept RV.
Deputies say they learned that 42-year-old David Helmick, and 31-year-old, Mairenel Hadley were living inside a RV with their three children, ages 13, 7, and 18 months.
Detectives say the RV was on property where a home previously burned down and was deemed unlivable. The property had junk vehicles, car parts, and trash. And they say the RV had limited food and water as well. Detectives say they found that the residents had illegally tapped into city water and sewer lines - and a gasoline generator was used for power.
When deputies initially arrived on scene and announced themselves, Hadley and the children came out of the RV. Helmick was found hiding inside by K9. He was arrested and booked into the Lyon County Jail, as well as his fiancée.
The children were placed into protective custody.
Subsequent to the investigation, Detectives say they determined probable cause existed to charge both parents with child endangerment, obstructing and delaying a peace officer and Living in a Recreational Vehicle without a permit. Additionally, David was arrested and charged with felony child abuse.
Multiple junk vehicles were towed from the county right away on the side of the road as well. The couple also had outstanding warrants for their arrest.