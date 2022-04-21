Police have apprehended the third and last suspect in a murder case arising out of the death of a young Pahrump woman from a fentanyl and oxycodone overdose.
Joshua Sanchez-Lopez was taken into custody in Las Vegas.
“Law enforcement, collectively, did a truly remarkable and outstanding job. We should all be very grateful for the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and their dogged determination and commitment to task. Through excellent police work and a coordinated effort with the Metro CAT, Marshall’s, and our own investigative staff, law enforcement was able to apprehend the last of the named co-defendants in the murder of a young Pahrump woman,” Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said.
“Prosecuting this case is an important part of dealing with the deadly danger of fentanyl, and we will continue to discuss strategies with other prosecutors’ offices.”
Sanchez-Lopez, Charles Coleman, and Merrissa Ogden all face murder and drug charges, with Ogden facing an additional charge for destroying evidence. Coleman and Ogden were arrested earlier.
Sanchez-Lopez does not yet have a Nye County court date. Coleman and Ogden have a preliminary hearing set for May 19 in the Pahrump Justice Court. It is unknown at this time whether Sanchez-Lopez will be added to the May 19 preliminary hearing or receive a separate date.
(Nye County District Attorney's Office)