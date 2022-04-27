Reno Police say a man listed as an orchestra director for Pine Middle School is behind bars charged with several child sex-related crimes.
Police say Jose L. Flores-Montelongo allegedly sexually assaulted a student several years ago.
In a statement (below), the Washoe County School District says Flores is on administrative leave pending further investigation.
Flores was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 5 counts of sexual assault of a child, 2 counts of lewdness with a child and sexual conduct between teacher and student.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. You can also call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
As of April 27th, he was listed online as the orchestra director for Pine Middle School.
Here's the full statement from WCSD:
The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is aware of the arrest of a WCSD employee on April 26, 2022. Immediately upon learning of the arrest, the WCSD placed the employee on administrative leave pending further investigation.
The WCSD is deeply concerned about the criminal charges alleged against the employee. The WCSD School Police are assisting the Reno Police Department with the investigation.
WCSD urges anyone with information to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at (775) 334-2188. They can contact Secret Witness at by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com. They may also call School Secret Witness at (775) 329-6666.