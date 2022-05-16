A man convicted seven years ago in a dog torturing case has been denied parole.
You may remember back in 2015, Jason Brown was sentenced to 28 years in prison.
The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) originally calculated he would not have a chance for parole until 2025, but the NDOC said that was incorrect.
Turns out, they originally filed Brown as a violent offender.
Under Nevada law that designation can only happen if the victim is a human - not an animal. This now means things like good behavior can be applied to his case leading him to be eligible for parole earlier this year.
On Monday, May 16th, we contacted the state parole board to find out that Brown was denied parole - and that the next time he will be up for parole is April 1, 2025 - the original year he was eligible.