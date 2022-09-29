The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has secured a guilty verdict in a recent trial involving attempted burglary (felony) and possession of burglary tools (gross misdemeanor) charges.
Joeddie Jamel Douglas from Reno was found guilty after a three-day jury trial in District Court last week.
Douglas was arrested by the Reno Police Department in August 2020, after RPD officers responded to an alarm at a North Reno loan business.
When officers arrived, they located damage to a rear security door and Douglas nearby.
Further investigation determined that Douglas had attempted to break into the business with burglary tools and he was arrested and charged by this office.
Sentencing is set for November 7, 2022.
Douglas faces up to four years in prison on the felony and an additional 364 days in jail on the gross misdemeanor.
During trial, Deputy District Attorney Stephan Hollandsworth argued that because surveillance video captured Douglas’s attempts to break into the business and hide his burglary tools when officers arrived, there was no reasonable doubt that the defendant was guilty.