A man convicted seven years ago in a dog torturing case will be up for parole Monday - years before he was originally believed to be eligible.
You may remember back in 2015, Jason Brown was sentenced to 28 years in prison.
The Nevada Department of Corrections originally calculated he would not have a chance for parole until 2025, but now the NDOC says that was incorrect.
Turns out, they originally filed Brown as a violent offender.
Under Nevada law that designation can only happen if the victim is a human...not an animal. This now means things like good behavior can be applied to his case...leading him to be eligible for parole now.
Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks says this is an example of a lack of truth in sentencing in the Silver State.
"Minimum is an obvious term. It's pretty absolute, but the truth be told in Nevada in Mr. Brown's case, oftentimes inmates serve as little as 42% of their minimum sentence."
Hicks said the parole board has already received hundreds of letters opposing Brown's release.
If Brown is denied parole, the board will decide when he'll be up for it again.