A man who was accused of beating another man to death has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Authorities say 44-year-old Michael Woods killed David Rowe in November 2020 in the 600 block of Kuenzli Street in Reno.
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says Woods pleaded guilty on June 2nd, and now faces sentencing this August.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A 42-year-old man now faces a murder charge after being arrested in connection with a homicide in Reno last November.
At that time, police responded to the 600 block of Kuenzli Street where they found the victim beaten. The victim later died.
The day after, Michael Woods was arrested for Burglary and Battery Causing Substantial Bodily Harm, pending final autopsy results.
On March 5, Woods, who remained in custody at the Washoe County Detention Facility, was arrested for Open Murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.