Washoe County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies have arrested two people after a routine traffic stop revealed drugs such as fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamines were in the vehicle.
On December 3, 2021, Patrol deputies conducted a traffic stop on Donald Simmons,34 after noticing his vehicle driving unsafely northbound on Highway 395 at Golden Valley during stop-and-go traffic.
During the traffic stop Simmons provided deputies a Nevada Driver’s License with the name Kyle Gagnon. Due to the deputies’ observations, training, and the behavior of Simmons and passenger Kimberly Barth,35 inside the vehicle – Patrol deputies requested backup from a Washoe County K9 team.
The K9 team positively alerted to the detection of drugs in the vehicle.
During a probable cause search, deputies found fentanyl pills, heroin, methamphetamine, filled hypodermic needles, and other drug paraphernalia.
In the booking process, it was revealed that Simmons has multiple non-extraditable warrants out of Arizona totaling $20,000 for burglary.
Simmons is booked on five counts to include one felony count of using the personal identification of another to avoid prosecution, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance less than 14 grams. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of operating an unregistered vehicle, one misdemeanor count of not having proof of insurance, and one misdemeanor count of failing to use due care while operating a motor vehicle.
Barth is charged with three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 14 grams, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Through the booking process it was discovered that Barth has an active, non-extraditable warrant out of Washington State for burglary.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)