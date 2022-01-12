The Washoe County Sheriff's Office today gave an update about their large-scale facility remodel is nearing completion. As a result of the remodel, multiple division and departmental services will be moving back into the complex at 911 Parr Boulevard, temporarily affecting services starting this weekend.
Beginning January 15th and through January 30th, 2022, Records, Permitting, and Field Services will be CLOSED in order to accommodate the move from their temporary location back to 911 Parr Boulevard.
The return to 911 Parr includes moving all technology and phones utilized by the Administrative Services Division – as such, the public should be prepared for the following:
- Potentially significant delays for requests made between January 15th through January 30th.
- NO first-come, first-served Friday CCW appointments January 21st or January 28th.
All Administrative Services will return to business-as-usual starting at 7:30 a.m. on January 31st at 911 Parr Boulevard.
For Washoe County Civil Processes, service will continue up to and including appointments scheduled for January 21, 2022. Beginning January 24th, Civil Services appointments will occur at 911 Parr Boulevard.
With the new single-point of entry established during the remodel members of the community will also see changes to processes at 911 Parr Boulevard.
Beginning January 31st, 2022:
- Sex offenders and felons needing to perform an annual or regular check-in may do so at 911 Parr Boulevard. Sex offenders and felons needing to register for the first time may also register at 911 Parr Boulevard.
- Citizens posting bail or bond will do so in the front lobby of the Sheriff’s Office facility at 911 Parr Boulevard. Also, anyone wishing to place money on an inmate’s books will do so utilizing the JailATM kiosk, also located at the public entrance.
- Family members or friends picking up inmates are requested to wait in their vehicles for their family member or friend to be released.
During the January 15 – 31st closure, and after the reopening, inmate visitation continues online through iWebvisit.com.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office greatly appreciates the public’s patience throughout the improvements made for the safety and security of all Washoe County community members doing business and working at the Sheriff’s Office.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office public access areas and inmate visiting were remodeled utilizing a recent $1.5 million COVID Emergency Supplemental Funding award from the United States Department of Justice through the State of Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Criminal Justice Administration.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)