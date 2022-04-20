Federal charges are pending on two adults from Winnemucca involved in the storage of child pornography.
In May of 2020, the Winnemucca Police Department (WPD) received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force informing detectives that individuals in the Winnemucca area were involved with the storage of child pornography on a cloud-based system.
Over the next several months, the ICAC continuously received intelligence of phone numbers storing multiple images of child pornography. Over the course of a two year investigation, two suspects were identified: Doug and Andee Campbell of Winnemucca.
Under the authority of search warrants, personnel from the ICAC Task Force, Homeland Security Investigation, Nevada Division of Investigation Drug Task Force, the Washoe County Northern Nevada Cyber Center and Nevada Attorney General's Office searched the Campbell residence and found further evidence of child pornography.
Douglas Lee Campbell was booked on five counts of Possession of Visual Pornography of a person under 16, Use of Internet to Control Visual Presentation depicting sexual conduct of person under 16 and Preparing, advertising or distributing material depicting pornography involving minor-pornography/obscene material.
His bail was set at $160,000.
If you have any further information on this case, you're urged to call Detective Jeff Casalez with WPD at 775-623-6396.
(Winnemucca Police Department)