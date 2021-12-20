Even though Christmas is less than a week away, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) is beginning preparations for their Christmas Tree Recycling Program.
The recycling program will start on Sunday, December 26, 2021 through Monday, January 10, 2022 and are looking for volunteers to help at specific locations.
“This program is run thanks to the wonderful volunteers who come out to help, and it is a really fun and festive way to volunteer around the holidays. We have so many partners and supporters of this program, including our long-time volunteers and our sponsor, NV Energy,” says Sophie Butler, the Program Manager at KTMB. “By recycling your tree at one of our 6 drop-off locations you keep trees out of the landfill and out of the desert, where they pose a fire hazard in the summer months. All of the trees that come to us are chipped into mulch and used for weed abatement projects in the Spring.”
KTMB is collaborating with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District to include additional drop-off locations in the outlying communities of Lemmon Valley, Washoe Valley and Spanish Springs.
Below are the drop-off locations:
1. Bartley Ranch Regional Park: 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno
2. Reno Sports Complex: 2975 N. Virginia Street, Reno
3. Shadow Mt. Sports Complex: 3300 Sparks Blvd, Sparks
4. Truckee Meadows Fire Station 46 - Spanish Springs: 500 Rockwell Blvd
5. Truckee Meadows Fire Station 440 - Lemmon Valley: 130 Nectar Street
6. Truckee Meadows Fire Station 32 - Washoe Valley: 1240 East Lake Blvd
KTMB is looking for volunteers at the Bartley Ranch, Reno Sports Complex and Shadow Mountain locations and if you are interested, you can sign up at ktmb.org/volunteer.