Waste Management (WM) is encouraging residents from Reno, Sparks, Story County and unincorporated Washoe County to responsibly dispose of their residential waste at the Lockwood Landfill in the upcoming weeks.
WM will be running the free bulky item disposal event every day from Earth Day, Friday, April 22nd to Sunday, May 1st at the Lockwood Landfill at 2700 E. Mustang Rd.
"We wanted to open up our landfill in order to mitigate the illegal dumping of larger bulky items like appliances and furniture pieces,” said Kendra Kostelecky, Northern Nevada PSS Manager. “The first step to a sustainable future is ensuring waste is contained to the areas they are meant to be, and we cannot wait to see our community take advantage of this opportunity."
People should be aware of long lines as they get ready to dump their stuff, though. The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday - Saturday and 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sundays.
Eligible household appliances will be accepted, such as hot water heaters, stoves, dishwashers, washers and dryers. They'll also be accepting some bulky waste, like sofas, chairs, mattresses and box springs.