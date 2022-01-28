The average number of daily new cases of COVID-19 are declining in Nevada, including Washoe County. Health experts say it is too soon to know if the surge will continue downward but that the numbers are encouraging.
"We are seeing a decline in cases, which is great news," Gayle Erickson, Program Director for COVID-19 for Washoe County Health District said. "However, we still have to remember we're still above even our biggest point of our surge of November, 2020."
The curve reached 479.4 daily new cases during the first wave in 2020. Today, the Washoe County Health District is reporting 798 new cases, countywide. That helped bring the seven-day average down to 926.7 daily new cases. That is the lowest it has been since January 15 when it was 872.9. The curve peaked at 1,163.4 on January 21. The lower numbers have also moved the Truckee Meadows COVID-19 Meter down the the "Very High" category. It was in the "Severe" category just a few days ago. According the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Washoe County's test positivity rate is up to 43.12%.
"Be aware of it, take care of yourself, take care of your family and your friends," Erickson said.
The COVID-19 testing site at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center has the capacity to test up to 800 people each day. That is because the Nevada National Guard is helping with the process.
"Having the National Guard and their reliability and just their expertise is just doing what they do has been a great help and it will continue to be a help over this next month," Erickson said.
So far, only about 300 people are getting tested at the WCHD site, each day. That is about the same number that went through before it expanded its hours, but spread throughout the day to make the process more efficient. It operates 7:30-4:00 on weekdays and 7:30-3:30 on Saturdays. Prior to the National Guard's deployment, it was only operating on weekday mornings. Erickson says it is not as busy as expected.
"We do have Saturday open," Erickson said. "We have a lot of availability, tomorrow. I think the community is not used to us having availability on Saturday, so that's been a slow pick-up for us."
Community partners like pharmacies, doctor's offices and Northshore Clinical Labs' four community testing sites have helped with testing demand during the surge. Erickson says just because demand is not rising at the WCHD site does not mean that cases are much lower.
"I really think that that would be more along the lines of people testing themselves at home or just feeling like they've been around somebody, so they assume they're had COVID or have COVID, so they're not getting tested at all," Erickson said.
The record high for new daily cases happened on Thursday, January 20. That day, Washoe County had 1,696 cases.