A new CDC study shows the impact youth mental health had during the pandemic.
The study shows, in 2021, 37% of high school students reported they experienced poor mental health and 44% reported they persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year.
The mental health programs administrator for the Washoe County School District, Dr. Elizabeth Sexton says she is seeing some of that uncertainty here too, driven by COVID-19 and the housing crisis. She says what makes it worse, is the lack of funding and mental health resources in the area.
"We are 51 in the country for mental health outcomes, we are just not underserved, we are severely underserved and that is based on CDC designation," says Sexton.
The new analysis also describes some of the severe challenges youth encountered during the pandemic:
More than half (55%) reported they experienced emotional abuse by a parent or other adult in the home, including swearing at, insulting, or putting down the student.
11% experienced physical abuse by a parent or other adult in the home, including hitting, beating, kicking, or physically hurting the student.
More than a quarter (29%) reported a parent or other adult in their home lost a job.
The same report from CDC says, schools provided critical protection for students during COVID-19. It explains the connections found in school is how some students find a sense of support and belonging. They call it "school connectedness". Because our Washoe County schools didn't close as long as other schools, our numbers might be slightly better than in other states in 2021.
Changes in behavior, sleeping and eating habits, as well as academic changes can be a good way to measure a student's mental health.
Sexton says a team of counselors are available at local schools and if needed, families can call the schools, or call the Central Reno Family Resource Center at 775-2041408, to be placed with resources, such as housing, food, or mental health.