Because of the sanctions over the war in Ukraine, oil prices have skyrocketed and that's having a huge impact at the pumps.
According to Gas Buddy, in Nevada the average price of regular unleaded surged almost 60 cents in the past week to four dollars and 58 cents a gallon. Nationwide, the average price was up almost 50 cents, to more than four dollars a gallon.
"It took me $135 dollars to fill up my pickup truck before reached $5 dollar a gallon," says driver, Gilbert Garcia.
A local fuel expert says as long as the war continues, gas prices will be affected. He said due to environmental pressure and the need to invest in highways, we may not see prices go back to two dollars again. That is because taxes may be added to the gas we buy.
He adds that gas stations, legislators and even the president, have very little power over the prices we are seeing. "Speculators do, and they're doing this on the world market, just like pork belly," says Peter Krueger, Executive Director at the Nevada Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association.
He also says panic buying is the last thing we should do. It only creates an artificial demand.