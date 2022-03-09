Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS AND LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT AND THURSDAY... An inside slider-type system will bring snow showers, gusty northerly winds, and a brief period of colder temperatures this evening through Thursday. * Although snowfall totals are expected to be on the light side, these types of systems are notorious for creating variable snow amounts. Western Nevada and the Sierra will have a chance of receiving accumulating snowfall this evening, spreading south along the eastern Sierra into Thursday. Motorists should be prepared for possible winter driving conditions, particularly during the Thursday morning commute. * Expect northerly wind gusts between 25 and 40 mph at times for valleys tonight and Thursday, with gusts over exposed ridges along the Sierra crest up to 100 mph. Hazardous boating conditions, aviation and ski impacts, and concerns for high- profile vehicles will continue through Thursday. * CHALFANT/NORTHERN OWENS VALLEY: North winds of 20-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph are expected Thursday, with gusts as high as 60 mph possible. * Breezy winds on Thursday combined with afternoon highs in the 30s to lower 40s in valleys will result in a chilly day. Wind chills in the high Sierra with temperatures between 0 and -25 degrees will create a risk for frostbite and hypothermia.