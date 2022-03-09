According to AAA, the average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Nevada hit a new record high of $4.77 a gallon. In Reno, it's even higher at $4.95 a gallon. Nationwide, the average also hit a record of $4.25 cents a gallon.
Prices are high everywhere but some places are more expensive than others, leading some people to believe that gas station owners may be stretching profits.
"I think there is price gouging going," says Anita Meikle, driver.
Fuel expert Peter Krueger says it is not so simple. There are reasons for why prices are different, such as: location, rent, fuel taxes, insurance, pay roll, cost of taking credit card, and rising cost of fuel. Plus, all of those costs may be different at different places.
"Any responsible business is aware of state law and federal law, but state law in particular, and knows that, especially in times like this, they are under the microscope," says Krueger.
In a statement, Attorney General Aaron Ford said "We're ready to enforce Nevada's laws to protect consumers. While most retailers are increasing prices due to disruptions in the supply chain, I will not allow any bad actors to artificially inflate prices of basic needs to rip off Nevadans trying to drive to work or to be with loved ones."
Some consumers don't need to think twice when it comes to choosing a gas station, and price is a decisive factor.
"I'd love to be able to support a local, you know, like across the street, but when you're talking almost 30 cents or 26 cents a gallon, that's quite a bit," says driver Anita Meikle.
Others say sometimes, price has very little to do with that decision.
"I always go to Arco, their gas is always cheaper, their gas is always good so I go to Arco regardless, even if their gas goes up, I'm going to Arco because the gas is really good quality," says driver, Dominque Green.