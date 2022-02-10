Governor Steve Sisolak has been dealing with COVID-19 for almost two of his three years in office, so he is having to find a balance between the pandemic and other issues that are important to Nevada. Education and the economy are top priorities. He hopes that lifting the mask mandate will help both of them. He says handling the state's business during a pandemic is not easy.
"It's been a challenge but that's the job and I accept that and I'm certainly not complaining," Sisolak, D-Nevada said.
Education has been a continuous priority for the governor, even through the pandemic. He says the state made some good strides on education and child diversification, early in his term but then COVID-19 arrived in Nevada. After 23 months, he is not ready to end the state's emergency. He says he will wait and see what happens with the pandemic before making that decision.
"Hopefully, it will come quickly," Sisolak said. "We're hoping that this mask mandate being lifted is going to make a big, big difference. I'm hopeful that it's going to help the kids that are in school. I mean, they've suffered a lot."
The economy took a hit, early on in the pandemic. Sisolak ordered nonessential businesses to close down for a period of time. He is pleased with how the state's economy has recovered since then.
"I think the economy in Nevada is very, very strong," Sisolak said. "Gaming and tourism came back really strong. Some of the conventions did not come back because of the mask mandate.
He says some businesses and jobs will not return. Despite visitors returning to Nevada, he says conventions have been slower to come back because of the mask mandate. Now that masks are optional, he expects conventions to return to places like Las Vegas and Reno. He hopes it will also encourage people to return to the workforce.
"You're going to see some people going back to work as well, that they waited because they weren't sure and I encourage them now to go back to work," Sisolak said.
The governor says he is being proactive ahead of this summer's wildfire season. He spent time at the Tamarack Fire burn area in Douglas County, Wednesday.
"It is scarred, definitely, and it is a combination of state land, federal land, tribal land, private land and all together, and we're trying to reseed the entire thing, so if you get some good cover there, it'll be more resilient to future fires," Sisolak said.
Sisolak is preparing for his re-election bid. The midterm election is less than nine months away, so he will be hitting the campaign trail while dealing with the state's issues. He says he likes to travel the state and meet Nevadans.
"You get to hear what the real world problems are, whether it's going to cost $100 to fill up their gas tank or going to the grocery store or buying a house or those sort of things, I get to hear," Sisolak said. "I enjoy talking to people. I enjoy campaigning but even with the being said, being honest, the majority of my time is still spent on COVID."
Masks are optional in Nevada but businesses can still require them. Sisolak hopes that people will be courteous to those who decide to wear masks and to people who have underlying health conditions.
"I hope that kindness and respect is as contagious as COVID is because that will help us go a long, long way," Sisolak said.
The governor says the state's budget is on track and revenues are good. The state recently added money back into the rainy day fund, raising it to $340 million.