Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued an executive order to address the growth in cost of healthcare in Nevada.
The executive order sets a benchmark for how much the cost of healthcare services should grow in a year. It also charges healthcare payors, namely insurance companies, and healthcare providers to work together to meet these goals.
The State is taking a phased in-approach to allow for more collaboration between stakeholders.
“This executive order helps ensure that healthcare costs do no grow unchecked and create undue hardship for patients,” said Gov. Sisolak. “This impacts Nevadans directly and one is one step forward in our efforts to address rising healthcare costs and I look forward to continued collaboration among stakeholders on this shared goal.”
This goal is to ensure healthcare costs do not outpace wages and State resources so that Nevadans can access the State’s healthcare system without worrying about exorbitant costs.
The Patient Protection Commission will work with the Division of Insurance, the State Based Health Exchange and the Department of Health and Human Services to monitor progress to ensure that payors and providers are meeting these goals.
The Governor established the Patient Protection Commission in 2019, and the Commission was one of six states awarded technical assistance through the Milbank Memorial Fund as part of the Peterson-Milbank Program for Sustainable Health Care Costs.
The Peterson-Milbank Program works to make health care more affordable for residents, employers, and states. The program provides technical assistance through Bailit Health to states that are developing targets in total health care spending statewide.