According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) November 2021 economic report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.8% in November 2021 down 0.4% from October 2021.
Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates not seasonally adjusted.
In the three Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), the unemployment rates were 6.3% in the Las Vegas area, 2.9% in Reno, and 3.3% in the Carson area in November 2021.
In Nevada’s counties, the lowest unemployment rate was in Eureka County at 2.1%, and Clark County had the highest rate at 6.3%