Weather Alert

...Fog with Icy Roads Into Thursday Morning... For Overnight... * While accumulating snows have largely ended, a few isolated snow showers remain possible overnight. The greater risk will however be from refreeze of moisture on roadways, leading to icy travel conditions across the Sierra and Western Nevada. These conditions will likely last into early Thursday morning. Also areas of low clouds and dense freezing fog are forming, and could persist into Thursday morning with visibilities under one half mile. * Prepare for slow travel conditions across the region overnight and for the Thursday morning commute. Check traffic and road conditions before setting out. For Friday into the Weekend... * Coldest air in nearly 5 years is set to arrive for the end of the week into the New Year's weekend, with frigid temperatures most likely Saturday and Sunday mornings. Forecast lows are in the single digits for much of western Nevada and well below zero in Sierra communities. * Vulnerable and homeless populations could be significantly impacted. People traveling to the Sierra ski areas should prepare for very cold wind chills. New Year's Eve at this point looks dry but quite chilly for outdoor activities, with wind chills ranging from near zero to 15 degrees above zero by midnight.