Sky Tavern received a $100,000 donation from Western Nevada Supply as part of a challenge grant the ski resort received from the E.L. Wiegand Foundation.
The donation will go toward the capital improvement campaign to install a snowmaking system and lights.
Rick Reviglio, the owner of Western Nevada Supply, is a strong supporter of youth programs in the Truckee Meadows and is challenging other businesses to join him in support of the resort’s capital campaign to meet the challenge grant.
The E.L. Wiegand Foundation has pledged $1 million for snowmaking equipment as part of a challenge grant.
The full cost to install a snowmaking system is estimated at $2.4 Million, and the challenge for Sky Tavern is to raise $1.4 million.
Yale Spina, the Sky Tavern Board Chair, says this $100,000 donation is critical to meeting their obligation to raise an additional $1.4 million.
Spina says he is confident they can meet this challenge grant that will ensure the Jr. Ski program can operate more consistently and sustainably, and it is the key to the future for Sky Tavern.
(Sky Tavern assisted in this report.)