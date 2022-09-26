We're seeing a lot of rising prices in our area, gas prices being one of concern for many as they rise across the country. Nevada's average is now back above $5.00 per gallon.
In Reno, the average is significantly higher, with the prices of gas now approaching the $5.50 mark.
According to AAA, the average price for regular gas was $5.44 in Reno today on September 26th, a 13 cent increase from last week and a 31-cent increase from a month ago.
Analysts with GasBuddy say refinery disruptions continue to be a possible factor here on the west coast, and may continue to drive pump prices even higher.
We are continuing to see a rise in interest rates too. Officials say prices have been fluctuating in waves. If you're shopping and see prices of produce have gone up, economists say there are many factors that make this so.
Laif Meidell, the President of American Wealth Management explains "We've had to increase the amount of our labor costs and we know that the price of shipping has gone up."
Meidell tells us he doesn't think the prices for produce will ever go all the way back down, but does predict they'll settle down a bit. He also says the broad reasoning for why we're seeing an increase in prices is due to the rapid influx in money entering our economy.
"So the fed will lower the money supply again and that will lower prices," Meidell adds.
Meidell mentions some other ways people can save money is finding deals within the stores. "I would be buying and building up some of your canned goods supplies at home find when there's a sale in the grocery store."
Some locals are even getting creative with buying meal kits. Joy Evans, a Reno Resident tells us about her meal kits she orders "It's already prepared, it's portioned out, and all the ingredients are there so it saves me dollars and time." Evans told us she’s also picked up a second job to keep up with the current higher price points.
Evans says "Two positions now, but it allows me to live comfortably and keep my lifestyle to where I like to live."
Meidell says that with how things are going, a recession is expected sometime in the future.
Tony Lucero, a Sparks Resident, adds "We hear the word recession and a lot of people panic, I don't think we're where we were 10 years ago by any means."
Some locals say it helps to keep putting money away as a safety precaution, others say they work seven days a week. Evans says "If I'm working, I'm not spending, I'm gaining... so that's my strategy right now."