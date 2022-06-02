As we have noticed prices for gas, food, and necessities go up, consumers are turning to their credit cards.
"We know interest rates are rising, so try to eliminate as much possible credit card debt," says James Sande, financial advisor, Ameriprise Financial Services.
According to Federal Reserve Data, the average credit card interest rate was 16.17% in the first quarter, much higher than other ways of borrowing money, like a 24 month personal loan, which has an interest rate at 9.41%.
The effects of inflation are tougher on lower-income households, that have already been living paycheck to paycheck before inflation began to surge.
"The middle class is actually doing ok, we have real estate at its all time high still, retirement accounts are still pretty high relatively," says Sande.
He also says working from home, can help you save gas money and changing to a job that will pay you more, can help you deal with high bills. "That is why we don't see a recession happen immediately because of how low unemployment is," he says.