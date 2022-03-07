New data shows visitation to northern Nevada started strong in 2022 as Visit Reno-Tahoe released new transient lodging and room tax statistics in three major visitation indicators tracked by the organization.
According to Visit Reno Tahoe, in January 2022, Taxable Room Revenue in Washoe County was up 33.6%, from $20,859,636 to $27,867,470, compared to January 2021. Cash Occupied Rooms were up 16.6% year-over-year, from 179,058 to 208,754, and Average Daily Rates increased 14.6% over that same period, from $116.50 to $133.49.
“I’m proud of our team and the effort they’ve put forth over the last two years,” said Visit Reno Tahoe President and CEO Charles Harris. “The results we’re seeing in Reno Tahoe are a positive sign for the entire travel industry, and I’m excited for the opportunities that lie ahead as we enter this new period of transition.”
The January’s taxable room revenue was second only to 2019, when area hotels generated $28,502,864 during the month of January.