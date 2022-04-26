The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office HASTY Team is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and to show support -- members of the public can purchase a Cool Dry Performance HASTY Team t-shirt.
All proceeds from sales of the $30 t-shirts will fund rescue equipment for HASTY’s 100% volunteer organization.
Some examples of gear the HASTY Team needs to replace are underwater dry suits, a durable laptop, and 25 swift water rescue equipment kits.
In total, the funds needed for equipment is approximately $62,000.
The t-shirts promote all the training specialties of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office HASTY Team volunteers: helicopter, HASTY K9, backcountry, swiftwater, incident management, ski, dive, and technical ropes.
The shirts are available in child sizes, and women and men adult sizes. Purchased shirts will ship directly to the customer’s home.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office HASTY Team is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. HASTY volunteers respond 24/7, 365 days a year. In 2021 HASTY Team volunteers responded to 79 missions for a total 7,593 volunteer hours on the missions – saving Washoe County taxpayers $508,781!
To purchase a HASTY Team shirt or make a donation: https://www.customink.com/fundraising/hasty_team_has_your_back
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)