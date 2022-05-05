A grant is allowing students at Yerington Intermediate School to learn the Paiute language and culture, in class. Whether belonging to tribe or not, students can learn the language, and dialects also. It's a move some students, weren't expecting.
"I feel a lot more confident knowing it, because I am sorta scared of being native, cause of the outcast, it puts on us at the bottom, it's why it's good to bring us out and let us know our voices are heard," says Yerington Intermediate School student Eric Bobb. He says it is a chance many of his family members didn't have. "Our grandparents didn't want to pass it to their generations, because they were scared of what they went through," he says.
Esha Hoferer is their Paiute language teacher and says along with the language, a sense of identity is being rescued with the new classes. He has 40 students and says the grant should last 5 years.
"I didn't think anybody would want to teach us, because some people let their culture go, so like I was surprised," says student, Mikenna Bonta.