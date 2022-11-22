The Washoe County School Board of Trustees held its regular meeting today, November 22, 2022, and listened to seven candidates for the vacant seat explain why they would be effective in the position.

The three moving on for the vacant seat in District E are Alex Woodley, Meghan Beyer and Kellie Crosby-Sturtz.

This comes after the official resignation of Dr. Angela Taylor from the school board prior to her election to the Nevada State Assembly.

Dr. Taylor served on the board for eight years.

See some of questions candidates were asked prior to today's meeting in the story below.

0:31 WCSD Board of Trustees to Discuss Board Vacancy, Budget at Upcoming Meeting The WCSD Board of Trustees will interview applicants to fill the seat Dr. Angie Taylor left today with a letter of resignation, prior to her official election to the Nevada State Assembly.

It was also pointed out at the meeting that two of the seven applicants, Joseph Gilbert and John Reyes, were missing a portion of their application.