The Associated General Contractors of Nevada have donated $32,000 to the college of fund of two young boys mourning their mother.
The Nevada community suffered a great loss earlier this year with the passing of Spanish Springs High School teacher and softball coach, Jaclyn Jones, or JP as she was known to her friends and family.
JP was born and raised in Reno and her impact runs deep throughout the community, including within the construction family. Her father is a long-time employee of Q&D Construction.
Bailey Ivory, a former player for JP said of her former coach, “Jaclyn was one in a million. She was the role model this community needed. She was the teacher high school students begged for. She was the mentor hundreds of softball players had the privilege of playing for. She was the wife Justin had prayed for. She was the mom Archer and Kyler lived for.”
Members of the Nevada Chapter AGC were so moved by the loss of a member of the construction family that they held a fundraising drive to help raise money for Jones’ two young boys she left behind. Within hours of the call to action, $32,000 was raised for the boys’ college fund.
“This is you, this is me, these are our neighbors, and we are their community. How lucky we are to have had someone in our lives that makes saying goodbye so hard,” Ivory said.
Justin Ivory, the past President of AGC and owner of A-1 Steel added, “JP will be missed deeply, and while we know that nothing will dull the pain for those who knew and loved her, we do hope that we can help relieve some pressure by ensuring her boys have some financial security when they are ready to go to college.”
Along with the close knit community, JP leaves behind her husband Justin as well as her two young sons, Archer and Kyler.
(The Associated General Contractors of Nevada contributed to this report.)