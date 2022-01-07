Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District‘s Marine 24 fire and rescue boat took a beating Monday evening during an extreme weather event.
Due to wind gusts of 65+ miles per hour and 6–8 foot waves crashing against the dock, Marine 24 sustained significant damage and floated to the shoreline.
They expect the boat to be out of service for fire and rescue missions for the foreseeable future, while Tahoe Douglas personnel work to get Marine 24 back afloat and fully operational.
Since her launch in 2017, Marine 24 responded to numerous calls for service including vessels on fire, water supply for house fires, and patients requiring a water rescue or extraction from remote beaches.
Tahoe Douglas Fire incidents like this are a perfect example of the immediate need for a Public Safety Pier on the East Shore of Lake Tahoe as they move their boat from pier to pier to get around numerous challenges.
There is no estimated timeline when Marine 24 could return to service.
(The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District assisted in this report.)