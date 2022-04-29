Tahoe Vista Recreation Area boat ramp to stay closed for 2022 season

Due to continued low water levels, the Tahoe Vista Recreation Area (TVRA) boat ramp will remain closed to motorized boats for the 2022 boating season.
The North Tahoe Public Utility District (NTPUD), which owns and operates the ramp, will continue to offer launch access to non-motorized crafts such as kayaks and standup paddleboards that can be carried to the water and launched without a vehicle and trailer.
NTPUD says that as of Friday, April 29, the Lake Tahoe water level at the TVRA boat launch measured 6,224.27 feet, one foot lower than measured at the same time in 2021. The minimum water level for motorized vessels to launch is 6,226.5 feet, more than two feet above the current water level.
All other lakeside amenities at the TVRA will remain open, including the beach and swimming area, picnic areas, public restrooms, and scenic overlook.
The District’s seasonal kayak and standup paddleboard concessionaire will also operate as normal, beginning in May.
Those looking to launch motorized vessels are encouraged to seek alternative launch locations across the North Lake Tahoe region. To find another launch location, you can visit www.tahoeboatinspections.com.
(North Tahoe Public Utility District)