February 1st marked the beginning of the Chinese New Year, but today the Carson Valley Cultural Group held small performance in front of the Nevada State Museum to celebrate and bring diversity into the community.
This Chinese New Year marks the year of the tiger, bringing in strength, power, bravery and independence into this new year.
Sonia Carlson, the Group Leader of the Carson Valley Cultural Group says "We just try to provide different aspects of our community."
Myron Freedman, the Director of the Nevada State Museum adds "We search for opportunities to celebrate other cultures and those diverse populations that live with us."
Carlson says "Different cultures, we also learn from other cultures."
A big part of the celebration were the multiple performances, vibrant colors and traditional music for families to enjoy.
Carmelle Smokey, a kid who was watching the Chinese New Year Parade tells us her own experience "It's like seeing very fancy people dance, and it's really fun to me."
For others the Chinese New Year means bringing what the tiger represents into their own new year.
Ixchel Mejia Roman, on of many who were enjoying the Chinese New Year Parade says "This year I want to get to learn more of myself."
With the theme of the tiger being represented this year, kids got the chance to make their very own tiger themed crafts.
Smokey shows us what her sister made at the craft table "My sister here made a tiger, I made my own tiger."
Freedman adds "So the tiger is pretty exciting."
But they say you don't have to be the tiger zodiac yourself in order to benefit from the characteristics the year of the tiger brings into the new year.
Carlson mentions "Even if you are not the tiger there are other animals, they all have different characteristics and personalities."
The Chinese New Year also celebrates with the color red, symbolizing good luck for the year.
Carlson explains more about the significance of the color red "Happy...you know a happy color, striking color and also a prosperous color."
Shortly after the performances have ended, the parade moves to the Children's Museum of Northern Nevada to continue the celebration.
And then, there's only one last thing to say...
Smokey says "Happy Chinese New Year."
Carlson tells us how to say "Happy Chinese New Year" in Chinese "Xin Nian Juai Le."