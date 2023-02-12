Valentine's Day is coming up fast, a holiday full of chocolates, flowers and love. Local shops say they have your back for last minute Valentine's Day shopping. Both chocolate ad flower shops have been working overtime to make sure they have enough to go around this Valentine's Day. Suzanne Shepherd, the Director of Client Services at Sparks Florist says, "The guys who wait until the last minute, maybe they watched the game, didn't think about it, woke up Monday morning and say, 'Oh my gosh tomorrows Valentine's' we got'em covered." She say's Sparks Florist prepared over a hundred thousand flowers to be sent out for Valentine's Day, expecting to have a couple hundred deliveries on Monday and 700 to 800 more on Tuesday "We've been doing all the design prep and we're ready, so first thing we'll send out about 20 drivers and then we've got 35 for Tuesday." explains Shepherd.
And the busy days are no different for local chocolate shops in town during the holiday, Josephine Packard a Roller for Dorinda's Chocolates & Rolled Ice Cream says the holiday "Puts us to work, we are in a rush a lot of the time. There will come waves of people in and we're just on it." She tells us they're constantly restocking the shelves, selling hundreds of chocolates for Valentine's Day "Chocolate is definitely a very popular thing to get, we see a lot of people picking out certain ones that's they want because you can get specially chose ones, and we have a lot of different seasonal chocolates as well." Packard tells us.
Both local shops say they get excited and love working the holiday, Packard says, "It's nice coming in, people are always in good moods around this time so it's nice to deal with nice customers and easy flow."