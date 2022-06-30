Whether you are traveling for the Independence Day weekend or staying home for a barbecue, chances are it will cost you more than it did one year ago. The American Farm Bureau Federation says the average cookout will cost 17 percent more, this year.
"Any time you're going to spend 15-20 percent more from the year before, it's just not right," Paul Gentz, Reno resident said.
The Farm Bureau's survey shows that a cookout will cost $69.68 for 10 people. That is about $10 more than last Fourth of July and about $7 per person. Ground beef is 36 percent higher, chicken breasts and pork & beans are 33 percent higher, the price of pork chops are seeing a 31 percent increase and fresh-squeezed lemonade costs 22 percent more. Potato salad, hamburger buns and vanilla ice cream have all increased by double-digit percentage points.
"I've seen the evidence of it," Braden Bundy, Winnemucca resident said. "Every time we go to the grocery store, it just kind of blows me away how expensive things are getting."
On the flip side, strawberries, sliced cheese and potato chips have dropped in price.
Some people are making changes to how they shop, including buying store brands and cutting back on things like beef.
"We'll have meat, once a week, try to eat more pork, things like that," Steve Silva, Reno resident said. "This week, we are going to have a tri-tip but this is going to be the meat of the week."
Many say the higher food prices will not stop them from enjoying the holiday weekend. Even if that means paying more to hold a barbecue.
"We're going to enjoy the Fourth of July," Gentz said. "We're going to go ahead and have fun, have a Fourth of July, celebrate freedom even though we're getting taken."
Independence Day is also a big travel weekend. AAA forecasts that 42 million Americans will drive at least 50 miles from home for the holiday. Ed Bowers and his family are pulling a fifth wheel from Chico, California to southern Utah.
"We were hoping it would be a a little bit cheaper but I figured a $1,000 bill for this trip for fuel alone," Bower said. "I just put $165 in and pulling this trailer, I average 8.7 miles a gallon."
He did think it over before committing to the trip, knowing how expensive it would be.
"We were but it's all about making memories with the family, with the grandkids," Bowers said.
Danny Bolbecker is on his way back to Tracy, California. He spent two weeks in Yellowstone National Park for two weeks. He says it costs nearly twice as much to fill his RV than it did one year ago. The U.S. Energy Administration says the national average for gas was $3.12 per gallon during the Fourth of July, 2021. Today, Nevada's average gas price is $5.57, according to AAA.
"Now, it's like $260 to do what I used to do for $140," Bolbecker said.
Kenn Sturtz is the General Manager of Gold Ranch Casino and RV Park. He expects a busy weekend at the gas station and RV park despite the higher gas prices.
"What we're noticing in the RV park is that people are staying longer when they come out, so they'll stay for a week or two weeks as opposed to one or two nights," Sturtz said.
He is seeing drivers stop for gas, towing boats and off-road vehicles. Those also require gas at an inflated rate.
"You see the folks who are out there with their side-by-sides, they got the boats," Sturtz said. "They're still trying to get up there and do it. They just many not be going quite as often as they used to."