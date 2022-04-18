Healthier food options are now readily available at some local convenience stores. It is all a part of "Grab Healthy" program the Washoe County Health District is supporting. The goal is to recruit local convenience stores to improve selections of food and drinks.
"We ensure they are ready to make the change to offer fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as canned and frozen options," says Amanda Santos, Health Educator at Washoe County Health District.
There are three locations in Washoe county that are a part of the program:
- 7-Eleven – 1770 Sutro St. Reno, NV 89512
- Reno Food & Discount Liquor – 1123 E 6th St. Reno, NV 89512
- Vassar Market – 1870 Vassar St. Reno, NV 89502
At Vassar Market, the owner buys all the healthy foods, which he says is something his customers have been asking for. The Washoe County Health District helps with support, letting them know types of foods they should get, spreading the word to the community and helping with marketing efforts. The district says in the process of recruiting, they look for acceptance of the SNAP program and places that are ready to follow the vision.
If you are interested in the program you can visit gethealthywashoe.com