The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is inviting the community to stuff one of their busses with food items for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
The RTC will have a bus at the Sam's Club at 4835 Kietzke Lane on Thursday, December 9th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to collect non-perishable items.
Below you can find a suggested food items that will be accepted:
• Canned Meals: Stews, Soups, Spaghetti/Ravioli (Low-Sodium Preferred)
• Protein: Peanut Butter, Tuna, Salmon, Chicken, Dried or Canned Beans
• Grains: Whole Grain Cereal, Oatmeal, Brown Rice, Whole Grain Pasta
• Fruits: Canned (Packed in 100% Juice or Light Syrup), Dried Fruit, Applesauce (No Sugar Added), 100% Fruit Juice Boxes
• Vegetables: Canned (No Salt Added and/or Low-Sodium Preferred)
• Dairy: Shelf Stable Milk
• Kid-friendly Snacks: Granola Bars, Popcorn, Animal Crackers, Graham Crackers
• Baby Products: Formula, Infant Cereal, Baby Food
The donations will be given to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada at the conclusion of the event.