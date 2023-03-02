Our Someone 2 Know this week has called Reno home since he was just three years old. It was around that same age, he tells us, that he fell in love with baking.
Kevin Futamachi is now the head pastry chef and baker at the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel and Spa - and is competing on a national Food Network championship show.
We caught up with Kevin on a regular work day in the hotel bakery. He has a generous amount of dough waiting on a prep table alongside a digital scale; "All I'm doing right now is weighing out each one"
Kevin and his team are making fresh bread rolls for the hotel's restaurant. A much quieter experience than taping the televised contest. A clip courtesy the Food Network shows a hectic scene, with music blaring and participants sprinting across the on-set kitchen. Kevin says baking on TV is an entirely different kind of stress;
“People are running around, you know - things are happening. During the whole process, I'm like why did I get myself into this?”
For the spring-themed show, Kevin got himself into - an Easter bonnet; “One of the challenges that we had was to create an edible bonnet that we could wear and walk the runway with”
Futamachi is not allowed to say who won the competition, although he does feel the unique experience was meant to be; “All the years of experience that I have doing so many different versions of pastry helped me with in this competition.”
From blowing out candles on his own birthday cake to creating dozens of custom designs for others, Kevin has been creating confections since he was a little boy. He says of helping his mom with creampuffs when he and his brother were little; “The main thing we had to do was whip the cream, ‘cuz we didn't have a hand mixer, we had the crank, so we really had to work for our dessert.”
Futamachi was inspired by his mom, and tv shows; “I watched Julia Child, I watched Yan Can Cook, I watched The Frugal Gourmet when I was a kid.”
Later Kevin went to New York and culinary school - and has already appeared on a few TV competitions shows himself - and won! “It’s kinda coming full circle, it's almost like I started at one end and now, it's like I got all the experiences that I wanted.”
Which is not to say Futamachi is anywhere near done.
Kevin says, if any young people are watching him with an eye to becoming a baker, he advises they stay consistent, stay passionate and; “…and keep experimenting, like don't always go by the recipe, put your won twist on everything.”
If you want to see Kevin put his twist on the Spring Baking Championship - you can catch the show premiere Monday March 6, 2023 on Food Network. There is a full season - and the winner takes home $25.000.
Let's cheer on Kevin!
Link to Food Network, here –
https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/easter-basket-challenge/photos/meet-the-competitors-of-spring-baking-championship--easter