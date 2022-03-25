Spring is underway and northern Nevada is seeing record high temperatures for this time of the year. The warm weather is a good excuse for many to get to work outside.
"The warm weather is a driving force to get me out of my chair, so to speak," Sam Treat, Susanville resident said.
Treat drove into town to buy supplies for his yard. He needed drip tube and other items for his plants and lawn.
"Right now, it needs some fertilizer," Treat said. "Where I live, it's been cold, frequently, and now it's starting to come out and it's time to hit it and enjoy the good weather."
Employees say the time around the end of March and early April is one of the busiest of the year because people have so many spring projects to take care of.
"They've already been starting to come in, little by little, and they're just waiting for the heat to get up, the sun to be out and be comfortable going out," Ernie Quintana, Sales Associate at the Home Depot said.
Quintana says next week will be even busier. He says the store has a wide variety of plants, seeds and flowers because it is so early in the season. Gardening is a hobby for many people.
"Everybody has a different variety of what they like and what they want," Quintana said. "Some people prefer vegetables and they're growing them to have for themselves and give to their neighbors."
Lots of residents have turned on their sprinkler systems. Quintana says now is a good time for people to get their irrigation going. They are encouraged to be careful and keep an eye out for any leaks or broken pipes.
"The worst thing that can happen is you don't notice it and it just progresses and progresses and then all of a sudden, you go 'Oh, we have a problem here,'" Quintana said.
Summer will be here before you know it, so some people are getting their yard work out of the way before the temperatures heat up too much.
"It's super nice," Mark Winkelman, Reno resident said. "The weather is so good. It's nice to get out and get a head-start on it, be ready for summer, so when summer comes, I have less to do and get out with the family and not have to work on the yard."
Like many, Winkelman is buying parts to repair his sprinkler system. People often come in for sprinkler heads, pipes and couplings.
"Since it's so nice, right now, it's gotten hot, I turned on my sprinklers, so I found a few leaks," Winkelman said. "Here just getting some parts and fix them."
Quintana says people should know what they need to replace before they come to the store. If not, he says there are associates that can help them find what they are looking for.