The 33rd Annual Best in The West Rib Cook Off is an event many barbeque gurus look forward to every year. This year is no different, although it may be a little hotter people are still coming out to the first day of the cook off. we spoke to some people who say the first day is their favorite because there are hardly any lines. giving them a chance to try as many rib booths as they can in a day. Resty Timbreza, a Rib Cook Off customer says "It's the best time to be here because less people, if it was the weekend...oh man 10 times the crowd." Less people means more chances for customers to snag their favorite ribs at the cook off.
As the day goes on the heat can feel as hot as a flaming grill, but locals and those from out of town have different outlooks on how the warm day feels. Matthew Johnson, a First-Timer at the Rib Cook Off from out of town tells us "It's a nice heat instead of being all hot and sweaty I'm not... I don't feel as hot and sweaty out here." Timbreza who is a local "It's super-hot, extremely, but that's kind of why I'm going to go look for shade, chow down these beef ribs and back to work."
Customers say they look forward to this event all year. And for those first timers, the BBQ exceeds their expectations. Johnson says as he chomps on a rib "I have to say as someone who has cooked in their life, I don’t think I could do a rib like this."
But to get to the ribs, first you have to find a way to get to the cook off. Johnson explains his journey to the event "Showed up half an hour ago after going to the wrong place because I'm not from around here." Timbreza says "Take the back roads, we're locals so I know all my in's and out's."
But if you don't have a car or just don't want to waste time finding parking, the RTC of Washoe County is offering free transportation to the cook-off from today all the way through Monday. Jonny James a local who comes to the Rib Cook Off every year says "You should use it it's free, you know the parking is terrible you can't find a parking spot unless you come early in the morning.”