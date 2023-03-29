Nevada State Senator Lisa Krasner (R–Carson City) has introduced a bill that would prevent law enforcement agencies from using the DNA of sexual assault victims for any unrelated investigations.
Senate Bill 321 would prohibit law enforcement agencies from using DNA evidence secured from a victim of sexual assault, via a DNA rape kit, for any unrelated criminal investigations.
The issue pertains to fourth amendment privacy concerns, but the main focus relates to rape victims being discouraged from submitting their DNA after an assault.
“This is a bipartisan bill, both republicans and democrats alike have signed on as co-sponsors. And, again, it only addresses the DNA from a rape kit, and it says that the DNA from a victim's rape kit will be only used for two purposes -- one, to solve the crime. Two, to apprehend the perpetrator,” explained Senator Lisa Krasner.
Senator Krasner say she got inspired to introduce the bill after hearing about a young woman in San Francisco who was raped and did the right thing by reporting to police and submitting for a DNA rape kit. But her DNA was then entered into a database for violent criminals, and was used against her five years later.
“The concern here is that right now it's thought that only one-third of all sexual assault victims come forward and report the crime, and submit to a DNA rape kit. I am concerned that this will have a chilling effect on victims coming forward and reporting. They are unsure what their DNA might be used for without their knowledge or consent,” said Senator Krasner.
In legal terms, a “chilling effect” is the discouragement of the legitimate exercise of natural and legal rights by the threat of legal sanction.
The hearing for SB321 will be held in the Senate Judiciary Committee at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023.
You can read the SB321 below.