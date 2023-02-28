FILE - Technical grade lithium carbonate comes off a conveyor belt during a tour of the Silver Peak lithium mine on Jan. 30, 2017, near Tonopah, Nev. In an announcement Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, the U.S. Department of Energy will provide $375 million in loans to a battery recycling company to build its first, and one of the first, lithium ion battery recycling plants in North America. The DOE announcement came within hours of another announcement by American Battery Technology Company that it has discovered one of the largest known lithium deposits in the U.S. at Tonopah Flats.