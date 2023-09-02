With September now officially upon us, Northern Nevada Red Cross is starting up their annual National Preparedness Month initiative, encouraging members of the community to make necessary preparations for potential emergencies.
"We have seen firsthand what home fires and other disasters can do to a family and a community," says Red Cross member Cass Bonfiglio, "which is why we are urging all Northern Nevada residents to prepare now before an emergency strikes."
To help local residents and families take the right steps towards preparing for the worst, the Red Cross organization is providing a wide variety of free tools and resources that just might make the difference in a life-or-death situation.
With over 358,000 house fires occurring every year according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Red Cross is encouraging community members to take advantage of their free smoke alarm installation program, with appointments being scheduled via phone call at 775-954-1185. In just 20 minutes, residents can have a new smoke alarm installed by Red Cross volunteers, while also learning more about house fires and how to plan for them.
Red Cross is also providing many free online resources to help people learn how to better prepare for various disasters and emergencies, which are all provided on the organization's website. Programs like Be Red Cross Ready and Ready Rating are designed to equip residents, families, and workers with the necessary skills and information needed for when disaster strikes at home or at the workspace.
The organization offers more specific online programs such as Help Children Prepare, which is designed to help teach kids about disasters and emergencies in a friendly, easy-to-understand way. Also offered is the Include Pets in Your Emergency Plan program, which teaches residents how to keep their beloved furry companions safe and accounted for amidst frightening disasters.
Lastly, the American Red Cross provides a free mobile app called First Aid Help, which contains invaluable tutorials on how to administer first aid in situations involving both common and serious injuries. Each of these programs are intuitive and easy to understand for beginners, as well as those wanting to brush up on any emergency-related information.