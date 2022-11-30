The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invites the community to join for the 3rd Annual Homestead Holidays event at Silver Saddle Ranch from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. each evening from December 9 - 11.
It will be full of family-friendly activities and old-fashioned holiday cheer, with wagon rides, children’s story-time from the Carson City Library, live music, Christmas Craft Market, children’s arts and craft activities.
Food vendors will be present, along with hot festive drinks for the family and adults, thousands of Christmas lights, Christmas Trees for Charity raffle, and of course Santa will be there.
The live music line-up includes Darren Sen on December 9th, Sagebrush Swingers on December 10th, and the Carolyn Dolan Trio on December 11th.
Homestead Holidays is located at Silver Saddle Ranch off Carson River Rd, on the east side of Prison Hill, a historic ranch that is part of the Carson City Open Space program and is open to the public.
All the buildings, trees, and fences are decorated with over two miles of Christmas lights.
Parking at Silver Saddle Ranch is limited, and overflow parking is available at the 5th Street Trailhead on the north side of Prison Hill or across Carson River Road at Eagle Valley Middle School.
A shuttle is available from the 5th Street Trailhead.