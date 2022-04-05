The days are getting longer and warmer as we get farther into spring. The nicer weather is getting more people out on their motorcycles.
"This is the time of the year when the riding season opens up," Carl Ensor, Riding Academy Program Manager at Reno Harley-Davidson said. "It's like a rose. It just goes into full bloom and you've got motorcyclists everywhere. It is so exciting. I mean, Reno's a destination. The roads up here, the Sierras are absolutely beautiful."
There is a lot of other traffic on the roads, too. Ensor says drivers and riders both have a responsibility to keep the roads safe when there are more motorcycles in use.
"Riders should be aware of the traffic patterns," Ensor said. "They should keep a safe distance when following within traffic. They should look for obstructions on the roadway."
Drivers should pay close attention in their rear-view mirrors, while turning and while changing lanes.
"Slow down on lane changes," Ensor said. "This thing about jumping over lane-to-lane is extremely dangerous, not only for the other motorists on the highway but definitely for a motorcyclist."
Ensor instructs two to three motorcycle safety classes each month. They include one evening in the classroom and two days on the motorcycle course. He says newcomers should take the class, in particular, but that many seasoned riders also take the course as a refresher.
"After they're done with the class, they're excited. They're like 'Man, this is the best course I've taken' because it brings you back to the fundamentals of riding, brings you back to the fundamentals of what you need to watch for, your risk assessment."
About 20 percent of Nevada's fatal crashes involve motorcyclists. According to the Office of Traffic Safety, there were 382 deaths on Nevada roads in 2021. 79 of those were motorcyclists.
"It's tragic," Ensor said. "Someone loses their life, they get seriously injured. It's tragic for their loved ones, their families and just for the general public to see that."
Motorcycle fatalities are most common between March and October, usually in the evening. Most victims are males under the age of 40. Ensor says a good way to prevent a crash is to follow traffic laws and make yourself more visible.
"They can wear brighter clothing and ride in a lane position where your more visible to the traffic around you," Ensor said.
"As we always tell everybody, when you're on a motorcycle, it's not worried about you," Tony Latona, General Sales Manager at Reno Harley-Davidson said. "It's worried about everybody else that's on the road."
Latona says the warmer weather brings more people into the Reno Harley-Davidson. Some are looking to buy their first motorcycle. Others are looking to upgrade or want some new gear.
"As the weather has gotten better, the traffic and out-of-towners come in looking at motorcycles, come in to shop, looking for motor clothes, things of that nature," Latona said.
Latona says there is always someone at the dealership to help find the right bike for the customer.
"That's our job, to fit somebody and put them on the right motorcycle that's going to suit them in their experience but then also their size determines that size of motorcycle as well," Latona said.
Motorcycle crashes drop off substantially during the winter months. The most deadly month for motorcyclists in Nevada is September.