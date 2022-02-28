The Nevada Department Of Transportation (NDOT) has announced daytime lane closures along Mt. Rose Highway on Tuesday, March 1 for roadside repairs.
Daytime lane closures will take place on Mt. Rose Highway (State Route 431) near Sky Tavern Road March 1 as the Nevada Department of Transportation replaces roadside guardrail.
Single lane closures, with a traffic flagger and pilot car to alternate directions of travel, will be in place between 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 near Sky Tavern Road.
Drivers should anticipate travel delays averaging 15 to 20 minutes and are advised to give extra travel time if traveling Mt. Rose Highway between south Reno and Incline Village.
NDOT roadway maintenance staff will replace a section of roadside guardrail damaged in a recent crash.
The improvements will enhance safety for the as many as 5,000 drivers who travel Mt. Rose Highway daily.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000