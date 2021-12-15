Nevada State Police responded to multiple crashes earlier today and yesterday afternoon on westbound I-80 between mile marker 145 and 148 near Winnemucca.
The recent winter storm made for difficult driving conditions in which 15 to 20 incidents occurred overnight that involved multiple big-rigs.
There were four reported crashes and one injury crash.
Eastbound lanes are currently open while westbound lanes are closed due to weather and overturned semi-trucks
Nevada State Police say westbound traffic could reopen sometime tonight but may not due to weather conditions.