NV Energy will be performing work to upgrade its natural gas service equipment at Grand Canyon Blvd. in Reno starting on Monday, August 15. The project, which is expected to take approximately five weeks to complete, will require road closures and temporary traffic controls.
Work hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Temporary traffic controls will be in place on Grand Canyon Blvd., Liston Ave., Yori Ave., Chaska Drive and Colorado River Blvd.
Detours around the project area will be provided and access for residents will be maintained throughout the duration of the project.
NV Energy provides a wide range of energy services to more than 1.5 million customers throughout Nevada and a typical tourist population of 56 million annually.
Information about NV Energy is available on the company's website, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages, which can be accessed via nvenergy.com.