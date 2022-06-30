The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has listed Washoe County as having a “High” community level for COVID-19 and recommends that people wear masks when in public indoor places and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines.
People who have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should get tested. Aside from seeking medical care, people who are sick should stay home and isolated from others in their household.
For further recommendations from the CDC, go here. The increase in community level from “Medium” to “High” is a result of 12.4 hospitalizations per 100,000 people in the past seven days, which exceeds 10 hospitalizations per 100,000 according to the CDC.
According to the Washoe County COVID-19 dashboard, the 7-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases is at 202.29 per day. The Nevada Hospital Association reported today that 48 people hospitalized in Washoe County are confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19.
Those who are at higher risk for severe illness may need to take additional precautions. This can include having a plan for rapid testing if needed and talking to your health care provider about options for treatments with oral antivirals and monoclonal antibodies. If you have tested positive in recent days, please call the Nevada Treatment and Therapeutic Services 1-800-401-0946 or visit the website here https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/ab065c61/Rvnwg8347BGeFJguh3soMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fnvhealthresponse.nv.gov%2Ffind-treatment%2F to see if you are eligible for any treatment options.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measures COVID-19 community levels using a combination of three metrics. These include new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and the total new COVID-19 patients per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
The Washoe County Health District has COVID-19 vaccine and booster appointments for anyone 6 months or older in its clinic Monday – Friday at 1001 E. 9th St. in Reno, and nurses that can come to your residence if you are homebound. Call 775-328-2427 for appointments.
You can also find vaccines at local pharmacies by going to www.vaccines.gov or find community vaccine events here.
(CDC and Washoe County Health District assisted with this report.)