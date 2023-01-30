Galena High School is holding an open house event on Wednesday evening.
The 'Navigate Galena' event will spotlight programs for incoming- and current high school students who would like to attend Galena High School.
Galena is currently accepting variances for the 2023-24 school year for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), Construction Technology and JROTC programs, as well as general academic, arts and music programs.
You can learn more about these programs and more on Wednesday, February 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3600 Butch Cassidy Drive in south Reno.
(WCSD contributed to this report.)