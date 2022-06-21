Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) has teamed up with All at Once as a nonprofit partner.
All At Once is Jack Johnson's social action network connecting nonprofits with people who want to take action and give back to their community.
All At Once promotes sustainable & equitable food systems, plastic-free initiatives, healthy watersheds, and more.
"We are so honored that Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful was selected to team up with All at Once as a nonprofit partner," said Mark Cameron, Executive Director of KTMB.
As part of this partnership, KTMB has tickets to see Jack Johnson at Harvey's Outdoor Arena in Lake Tahoe over Labor Day Weekend.
With a donation of $20, or more, you'll be entered to win.
The Johnson Ohana Foundation will also be matching donations contributed to KTMB up to a total of $2500.
The deadline to enter is Friday, June 24th, at midnight.
Visit KTMB.org/allatonce and donate to win tickets to see Jack Johnson in Lake Tahoe this Labor Day Weekend. Plus, you'll be helping KTMB toward meeting the goal of $2500 to receive the match amount from The Johnson Ohana Foundation.
The Johnson Ohana Foundation was founded by Kim & Jack Johnson to support environmental, art, and music education.
(Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful)