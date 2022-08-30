Truckee 1868 mascot
  • Truckee Bio
  • Name: Truckee (Truhk-ee)
  • Birthplace: Lake Tahoe
  • Family: Condensation (wife), Squirt (son)
  • Age: 173 years old
  • Education: Truckee Meadows Community College
  • Personality: Smart, caring and loving
  • Hobbies: Rafting, tubing the river and anything water related
  • Best Friends: The Battle Born Brigade
photo by calvert photography